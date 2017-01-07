UN chief seeking 'game-changing strategy' to fight sex abuse

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed a task force to urgently develop a "game-changing strategy" to improve the United Nations' approach to preventing and responding to sexual exploitation and abuse.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday the new U.N. chief appreciates improved training for peacekeepers, engagement with victims and shorter investigations, but he wants "groundbreaking ideas" on how to move forward that are bolder and "may break some china."

The U.N. has long faced allegations of sexual abuses by its peacekeepers, especially those based in Central African Republic and Congo.

According to the U.N. peacekeeping department, there were 82 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping missions in 2016, nearly 60 percent related to incidents in 2015 or earlier. The U.N. said there were 69 allegations in 2015.