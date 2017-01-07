German police probe if explosives linked to far-right plot

BERLIN (AP) — Police say they have found 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of explosive material in a home in southwestern Germany and are investigating if two suspects were planning a far-right attack.

Police told the dpa news agency Friday an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old were taken into custody on suspicion of breaking German explosives regulations and planning an act of violence. They say both men deny the accusations and said they were trying to make fireworks.

The confiscated materials included a mix of fireworks and home-made explosives. They were found in the basement of the 18-year-old's parent's home in the town of Lauterecken, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Frankfurt.

Homes in the vicinity were evacuated while half of the explosives were removed Friday. The rest were to be secured Saturday.