Woman drives into river to avoid cops, boozes as car floats

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into a river to avoid arrest, then ignored officers and continued drinking beer as she floated in the vehicle.

The York Daily Record (http://bit.ly/2hTLfyY ) reports police approached the woman near a boat launch Monday to arrest her for fleeing from them earlier. She was wanted for running a stop sign.

They say she hit the gas and barreled into the Susquehanna (suhs-kwuh-HAN'-uh) River.

They say officers tried to communicate with her, but she just ignored them and drank her beer.

A fire department boat brought the woman back to shore.

The woman was taken to York Hospital and police continue to investigate. Her name hasn't been released.

Information from: York Daily Record, http://www.ydr.com