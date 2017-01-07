Silva says he'll need miracle to keep Hull in EPL

HULL, England (AP) — New Hull manager Marco Silva said he will need to strengthen the squad if he is to perform a "miracle" and keep the last-place club in the English Premier League.

Hull has won only three out of 20 league games since winning promotion back to the top-flight, leading to Mike Phelan being fired.

"First of all, I have confidence in our players, but it's clear we need to improve our roster," said Silva, who takes charge of his first game on Saturday against Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup. "The owners know and I know what we need, but I will only speak about these players when they are with the club.

"We'll try to find solutions to try and improve the team. Of course I have targets, but it's not the moment to talk about this, it's the moment to talk about the game tomorrow."

Hull, which has given Silva a contract until the end of the season, is three points from safety.

"You need a miracle to remain in the Premier League," Silva said at his presentation on Friday. "But sometimes they happen, the miracles. Maybe in May the miracle will happen. We'll see."

Silva is no stranger to pulling off miracles. He steered Estoril to promotion to the top-flight in Portugal in his first managerial job and then to fifth and fourth-placed finishes in his next two seasons.

During his last season in charge at Estoril, the unfashionable minnows became the first side to win a league game at Porto in six years on its way to Europa League qualification.

Silva also won the Portuguese Cup in his first season in charge at Sporting Lisbon before guiding Greek side Olympiakos to a sixth straight league title.

In his only season in Greece, Silva's side embarked on a run of 17 straight league wins and lost only twice, securing the 2016 championship with six games to spare before leaving the club.