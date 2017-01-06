Paire reaches Chennai semis for 3rd time

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Benoit Paire of France reached the Chennai Open semifinals for a third time when he beat 2015 runner-up Aljaz Bedene of Britain 6-3, 6-0 on Friday.

Paire will face either second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or seventh-seeded Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced to his first ATP semis after stopping Slovak qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-1, 6-4. Kovalik ousted world No. 6 Marin Cilic on Wednesday in his first match against a top-10 player but couldn't reproduce that form.

Medvedev will next play Dudi Sela, the Israeli who reached his first ATP semis since July 2014 after downing third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-5, 6-4 in their first meeting.