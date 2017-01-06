BC-AUTO SHOW,ADVISORY

EDITORS:

The Associated Press will have a team of writers, photographers and video journalists at the North American International Auto Show, the annual auto industry gathering in Detroit. We will be producing a variety of stories in multiple formats from the show highlighting some of the notable cars and trucks, as well as interviews with top automotive executives. The show opens to the media Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 a.m. ET at the Cobo Center in Detroit. The public show opens Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

This advisory will be updated with additional coverage plans on Monday.

FRIDAY FOR SATURDAY

AUTO SHOW-THINGS TO KNOW

DETROIT — The Motor City's annual auto industry gathering will feature updates to old standbys — the Toyota Camry and Honda Odyssey, for instance — as well as a new conference dedicated to the future of mobility. The specter of Donald Trump will also loom large. Some things to know about the 2017 Detroit auto show. By Dee-Ann Durbin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2 p.m., photos, video.

SUNDAY FOR MONDAY

GOOGLE MINIVAN

DETROIT — Google shows off the new face of its car program — an autonomous Pacifica minivan developed through its venture with Fiat Chrysler. By Dee-Ann Durbin. UPCOMING: Event begins at 4:20 p.m. Photos, video.

MONDAY FOR TUESDAY

CAMRY AT A CROSSROADS

DETROIT — Toyota's Camry has ruled as the top-selling car in the U.S. for 15 years by offering a reliable, if dull, ride to people who simply want to get around. Now it's under siege from the SUV craze, and even a much-anticipated redesign may not keep it on top. By Tom Krisher. UPCOMING: 400 words at 12:01 a.m. Updating from event starting at 12:30 p.m., photos, video.

With:

— CAMRY-PHOTO GALLERY — A history of the Camry in pictures.

Also:

— AUTO SHOW-AWARDS — Awards for the North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year are given out at the Detroit auto show. UPCOMING: Event begins at 7:00 a.m. 130 words by 7:15 a.m., 400 words by 9 a.m., photos, video.

— AUTO SHOW-WHEELS TO WATCH — A look at some of the most important and coolest cars at the auto show. UPCOMING: 300 words at 12:01 a.m. Updates as models are introduced throughout the day. 900 words by 4 p.m. Photos, video.

— AUTO SHOW-HONDA ODYSSEY — A veteran player in the small but scrappy minivan segment gets a major upgrade. By Jeff Karoub. UPCOMING: 350 words by noon, photos.

PHOTOS

AP Photographers will cover the show on Monday and Tuesday.

VIDEO

AP video will cover the show on Monday and Tuesday.

The AP.