Kohli takes over India ODI captaincy for England series

NEW DELHI (AP) — Virat Kohli replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain of India's limited-overs teams on Friday for the one-day international series against England.

MSK Prasad, the chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, made the announcement on Friday, two days after Dhoni's resignation.

Kohli will also lead India in the Twenty20 matches against England.

The three-match ODI series, featuring the return of Yuvraj Singh to India's side after three years, starts on Jan. 15.

Kohli had been vice-captain of India's ODI side, and was also the test captain.

Dhoni, the ODI captain since 2007, resigned on Wednesday to give his successor time to mold the side for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.