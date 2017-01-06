Riske reaches Shenzhen Open final for 2nd year in a row

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Alison Riske advanced to the Shenzhen Open final for the second straight year by beating Camila Giorgi 6-3, 6-3 Friday in the semifinals.

The eighth-seeded American will try to win her second career title against Katerina Siniakova. The Czech defeated third-seeded Johanna Konta 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Riske avenged her loss to Agnieszka Radwanska in last year's final by beating the top-seeded Pole in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Siniakova, who beat second-seeded Simona Halep in the second round, will be going for her first career title.