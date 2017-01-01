U.S. Catholic priest obtains Taiwan ID after 54 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American Catholic priest Brendan O’Connell received his Taiwan identity card from the hands of Premier Lin Chuan in Tainan Friday, 54 years after having arrived in the country.

The 81-year-old, who goes by the Mandarin Chinese name of Kan Hui-chung, exclaimed “Long live Taiwan!” when he received the document and said he now hoped to live at least until the age of 100.

O’Connell was reportedly the first beneficiary of a recent change in the Nationality Act which allows foreigners who made special contributions to the country to receive a Taiwanese ID without having to abandon their original citizenship. Most foreigners still have to drop their nationality, but only within a year after having acquired Taiwan citizenship, instead of before that, as was the case in the past.

Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong apologized to him on behalf of the government for having made him wait 54 years before issuing the card. In addition to Lin and Yeh, Tainan City Mayor William Lai was also present to pose for pictures with the enthusiastic priest.

The priest said he loved Taiwan because Taiwan loved him, and he had always felt to be Taiwanese.

O’Connell arrived in Taiwan in 1963 and served first in Taian, in Miaoli County. He later moved to Tainan, where he founded the Saint Theresa Opportunity Center for people with physical or mental disabilities.

In 1996, he established the Bethlehem Foundation where staff takes care of young children with developmental delays. That is the site where Premier Lin and other dignitaries visited him Friday to hand him the new ID documents.