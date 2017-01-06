Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has questioned intelligence assessments about Russian involvement in election hacking for weeks. The nation's top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive case yet directly to Trump, pointing to multiple motives for Russia's interference.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey are preparing to brief Trump on the classified report Friday in New York.

President Barack Obama received a briefing on Thursday, and a declassified version of the report is expected to be released at some point.

Since winning the election, Trump has repeatedly questioned intelligence officials' assessments that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats such as Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.