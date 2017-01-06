Airport MRT to have soft opening after Chinese New Year

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Taoyuan Mayor Zheng Wencan (鄭文燦) on Wednesday told the media that there will be a soft opening of the Taoyuan International Airport MRT line after the the Lunar New Year, following 10 years of numerous delays.

The new MRT route to the airport will at first only be open to group commuters for the first two weeks after Chinese New Year.

Cheng said that there will be a 50 percent discount for one-way tickets during the first month, while regular commuters will receive a 30 percent discount, and seasonal ticket holders will obtain a 40 percent discount. The full cost of a one-way ticket will range between NT$30 (less than US$1) and NT$160, depending on distance.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) completed its second round of inspections of the system on Dec 30. and identified eight areas that would need improvements before commercial operations could begin. On that day, Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan said his ministry "is optimistically looking forward" to issuing an operation permit for the airport MRT line before the Lunar New Year holiday so that it can begin trial runs.

The 35.7-kilometer line will serve 22 stations, including 14 from Taipei Main Station to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The contracts for the project were first awarded in 1998, but after a couple false starts on the part of contractors, construction finally began in earnest in 2006.