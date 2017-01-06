  1. Home
Philippines' Duterte tours Russian warship amid warming ties

Duterte tours Russian warships docked in Manila as he shifts the Philippines away from long-time ally the US

By Associated Press
2017/01/06 16:03

President Duterte walks with Russian Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhai(By Associated Press)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has toured one of the two Russian warships docked in Manila in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow as he shifts his country's foreign policy away from long-time ally, the United States.

Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, and Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev escorted Duterte and several of cabinet members around the anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs.

At one point during Friday's visit, Duterte looked out from the ship's deck and pumped his fist in the air.

Russia is eyeing naval exercises with the Philippines and deployed the Admiral Tributs and sea tanker Boris Butoma on a five-day goodwill visit to Manila.

Filipinos were allowed to tour the huge ships and Russian marines demonstrated their combat capabilities.
Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte
South China Sea

