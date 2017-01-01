Taichung -Ho Chi Minh City direct flights to be launched this month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –​ VietJet Air, a Vietnamese budget carrier, is scheduled to launch a new route later this month, linking Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam with Taichung in Taiwan.



The new route will be officially launched on Jan. 15, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with a three hours and 45 minutes flying time between the two cities, according to the airline.



VietJet Air launched flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei in 2014 and its service between Vietnam and Taiwan has now expanded to include Hanoi-Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City-Tainan and Ho Chi Minh City-Kaohsiung routes.



Taichung City government has been in talks with local and foreign budget airlines in an effort to expand air links with other Asian cities and boost tourism in central Taiwan.

As part of these efforts, the city government has invited representatives of several low-cost carriers to Taichung and briefed them on the airport and the city.

