Ex-Mayor Hau, former Vice President Wu to join KMT race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin and ex-Vice President Wu Den-yih were likely to announce bids next Monday to run for chairman of the opposition Kuomintang, reports said.

The party is holding its leadership contest on May 20, the first anniversary of Democratic Progressive Party Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen’s swearing in as president.

Incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu has hinted she is likely to run for re-election, despite the party’s lackluster performance in recent opinion polls. While support for the new government has been falling, particularly over its recent handling of workweek reform, the KMT seems to have been unable to capitalize on this. Some surveys have shown that the smaller New Power Party could even overtake the KMT.

Vice Chairman Hau, who served as mayor of the capital from 2006 to 2014, was going to announce his bid for party leader on Monday, January 9, cable station TVBS said Friday.

Hau has recently been leading a campaign to hold a referendum about the eventual import of food from the Japanese regions affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Critics have charged he was trying to improve his image on the back of an unrelated food safety issue.

“It is a good thing for anybody to have opinions and to be willing to bear responsibility,” Hau said when asked about his intentions.

Wu’s office confirmed media reports that the former vice president was scheduled to host a news conference Monday morning, but it was unable to reveal what the topic would be. Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng recently named Wu as an excellent choice for party leader.

Last year, both men were tipped as likely candidates for the January 2016 presidential election, but neither came forward, leaving Hung to run as the only candidate in the primary. While she won the nomination, the party later replaced her with its then-chairman, Eric Liluan Chu, saying she was doing too poorly in the opinion polls.

Hung has been criticized for being too pro-China and for veering away too far from mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, making it more difficult for the KMT to regain power eventually.