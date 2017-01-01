Envoy to Japan admits son’s lottery habit, daughter out of coma

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Envoy to Japan and former Premier Frank Hsieh said his son Hsieh Wei-chou often played with the legal sports lotto, but his wife’s sudden departure to Taiwan was not to pay back their son’s debts, but to assist their daughter who fell into coma after an accident.

Media reports said last month that the younger Hsieh, who won election to the Taipei City Council for the Democratic Progressive Party in 2014, was NT$10 million (US$313,000) in debt due to a supposed addiction to the sports lottery. His mother, Yu Fang-chih, had returned from her husband’s side in Japan to help him clear the debts, reports said at the time.

In a Facebook post Friday, Frank Hsieh acknowledged that the “present situation” was the result of his son’s liking for the sports lottery. Hsieh Wei-chou had denied the high amount of the debt and defended his buying of lottery tickets as completely legal.

As a public person, Hsieh Wei-chou should undergo scrutiny and show self-discipline, but he didn’t need to clarify or defend his problems, Frank Hsieh wrote.

The envoy denied media reports that a legislator from his faction had intervened to work out a reduction of his son’s debts.

Yu had returned to Taiwan after she had learned their daughter, Hsieh Wei-fen, had fallen down the stairs while taking her children to participate in a music contest at an arts center, the former premier wrote. She had undergone surgery and spent some time in a coma, though she had regained consciousness and was revalidating, he added.

Frank Hsieh is one of the most influential politicians in Taiwan. Before the DPP was founded in 1986, he already served as a prominent member of the Taipei City Council. In the first direct presidential election in 1996, he ran as the party’s vice-presidential candidate. After President Chen Shui-bian finished his second and final term in 2008, he ran for president but lost to the Kuomintang’s Ma Ying-jeou.