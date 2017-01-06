The View from Taichung: Taiwan has a banner year in Tourism, with many to come

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- While the international media focused its shallow, context-free gaze on Beijing's cutting of group tourists, another story snuck in under the radar: Taiwan's tourism industry was having a banner year. According to government figures, inbound tourism will likely exceed 2015's 10.44 million, despite the loss of 800,000 Chinese group tourists.

The cuts in Chinese group tourists were offset by rises in tourism from nearly every other region. Japan, Korea, SE Asia, the Americas, and Europe all sent Taiwan more tourists in November of 2016 than they had the previous November. The government's policy toward SE Asia was particularly heartening. The government announced on Dec 30 that the 18 countries targeted in the New Southbound Policy sent 195,419 tourists to Taiwan, a 23 percent increase over the previous November.

Visitor arrivals from all the countries in the New Southbound Policy increased in November, with Cambodia, Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam showing over 90 percent year-on-year growth. Thailand and Vietnam are middle income countries with strong yet rather underreported economic, historical, and personal connections with Taiwan and growing tourism. Many Taiwanese live in Thailand and this writer numbers several mixed Thai-Taiwanese among his friends. Taiwanese have many factories and businesses in Vietnam, and many Vietnamese women have immigrated to Taiwan to marry local men.

The wonderful thing about this steady growth, in addition to making a mockery of Beijing's churlish tourism policies, is that Taiwan still possesses tremendous untapped potential for various forms of adventure tourism: paragliding, diving, surfing, cycling, climbing and hiking. At present all of these sports are still in their infancy. In many cases there are informal networks or small firms that bring people over. While many local communities are attempting to tap into local tourist demand for weekend experiences in aboriginal villages like Chimei or Smangus, the government does not seem to realize how marketable such places are to the westerners who have money and crave experience travel.



Biking the Alishan tea district (Photo by Michael A. Turton)

For example, as an avid cyclist with a well-known blog, I am regularly contacted by individuals coming from abroad seeking information on where and how to bike in Taiwan, as are many other cyclists who maintain blogs. I've escorted many visitors on mountain roads. There's an obvious tourist market here that is completely undeveloped. As another avid cyclist friend remarked over beers last night, westerners living in China and unable to bike due to the air and traffic would pay good money to fly to Taiwan and climb hills in our relatively clean air.

Sadly, for years the government has spurned the kind of tourists who engage in such activities as scruffy backpackers who don't spend money, preferring to encourage shopping tours. This is a mistake. Not only do people who bring in gear like cycles and diving equipment usually need to purchase more made-in-Taiwan gear, they also develop a much deeper and more rewarding relationship with Taiwan.

Consider: in the decade since the premiere of the famed film Island Etude, which depicted a cyclist circling Taiwan, young people have taken to the road on their bicycles to circumnavigate Taiwan. This has become a rite of passage, and in a culture that has lost much of its history to developers and to the policies of the authoritarian KMT, a way for Taiwanese to identify with their island. Various other forms of youth travel are having the same effect.



Biking Lanyu (Photo by Michael A. Turton)

They also have that effect on people who travel here. Shopping malls and districts are the same the world over – few develop a deep emotional connection to a bargain on designer shoes from a cookie-cutter boutique. But people who cycle or hike or dive or surf in a place develop that kind of emotional connection that brings them back, and eventually, brings them around to deeper social and political involvement with the island and its peoples.

I know, because I've watched it happen to people I have taken to mountain hideaways and seaside bed and breakfasts. It's real, and its stays with them.

Two policies suggest themselves. First, the government needs to re-orient its tourism policy and start promoting Taiwan as an adventure travel destination for sports that require gear (and what a coincidence, much of that gear is made in Taiwan). That means involving outsiders who understand what is appealing about Taiwan in the making of policy and in the production of advertisements. At present Taiwan's tourism policies, for example, its cycling policies, may appeal to locals who want reassuring familiarity on their round-the-island rides, but few foreigners find the 1 or the 19 or the 17 between Taichung and Kaohsiung to be anything but dull, dusty, and boring.

Second, the government needs to take advantage of the large number of knowledgeable and experienced foreigners who are regularly but informally taking people around Taiwan by bikes, scooters, hikes, and dives, and who would be happy to help the government introduce the island.



Viewing traditional houses on Lanyu on a bike trip (Photo by Michael A. Turton)

The government would do well to stop sending reporters on the same dull junkets to Sun Moon Lake and Taroko to promote the same expensive hotels and restaurants, who then go home to scribe the same predictable articles about Taiwan. Instead, it needs to connect reporters to people who can show them the side of Taiwan that is marvelously attractive to foreigners: its wild mountain roads higher than any through road in Europe, its side roads on the east coast, its off-the-beaten-track historical sites, and its rare topography, like the moonscape in Kaohsiung and Tainan, or the carved seashores of Jialeshui, and above all, its friendly, welcoming people.



Just as in education, diplomacy, investment, and cultural exchange, Taiwan should be using its tourism resources to build enduring people-to-people relationships. After all, visitors may come for the mountain scenery, but they stay for the people and the relationships they forge.