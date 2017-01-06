Judges to keep North Carolina election law blocked

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A law North Carolina Republicans approved reducing the new Democratic governor's election oversight powers won't be enforced until the governor's legal challenge to it is resolved, state judges decided Thursday.

A panel of trial court judges is granting the request by Gov. Roy Cooper to extend a temporary 10-day block on the law, which Cooper argues is unconstitutional by shifting appointment powers from him to legislative leaders. Word of the decision came from a court administrator writing on the judges' behalf to lawyers who held oral arguments before the panel earlier Thursday.

Cooper had sued GOP legislative leaders just before his New Year's Day swearing-in, challenging a law the General Assembly approved in a surprise special session barely a week after Republican incumbent Pat McCrory conceded to Cooper in their close race.

Barring any appeals, the incremental victory for Cooper keeps separate the State Board of Elections and the State Ethics Commission and halts what his allies considered an illegal power grab by Republicans. But GOP legislators said the blocked law would promote bipartisanship in carrying out elections.

"We're pleased with the result," Cooper spokeswoman Noelle Talley said in an email.

The governor appoints all five members of the State Board of Elections, with the members of the governor's party holding a 3-2 majority. Cooper would get to make his appointments May 1.

Whoever is in charge of elections this year could set the schedule and rules for special General Assembly elections that were ordered by federal judges after they threw out nearly 30 House and Senate districts as illegal racial gerrymanders. Election board members also decide important early voting times and locations.

The December law would have merged the ethics and elections boards effective Jan. 1. Moving forward, the new panel would have had eight appointments, with four appointed by the governor and two each by the House speaker and Senate leader. Although there would be an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, action couldn't occur unless any six members agreed.

During more than two hours of arguments early Thursday before the three-judge panel, Cooper lawyer Jim Phillips argued the six-member majority would effectively prevent the governor from fulfilling his duty to ensure election laws are faithfully executed. The challenged law also would have put the current ethics commission in charge of the merged board until the summer.

The Republican law, Phillips said, would allow legislative leaders through their appointees "control the enforcement and the execution of the law. They get to make law; they don't get to execute it. That is the governor's job."

But the legislative leaders' lawyers said the state Supreme Court has ruled it's not unlawful for legislators to make appointments to executive branch panels as long as those appointees don't have control over the panel.

"The question that your honors must decide is whether in this instance given all the facts and circumstances, whether the General Assembly went too far," said Noah Huffstetler, an attorney for Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger. "And we simply submit that it did not." The elections panel is meant to be an independent body to avoid use of the agency for partisan ends, Huffstetler said. Spokespeople for the legislative leaders didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision.

Republican lawmakers and Cooper already are butting heads elsewhere.

The legislature passed another law last month requiring Cooper's Cabinet choices to be confirmed by the state Senate. And Cooper announced Wednesday he would ask the federal government to expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of uninsured people despite laws that prevent him from seeking it unilaterally.