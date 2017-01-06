Lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for 'anti-Israel' resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP-led House has overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan measure that rebukes the United Nations for criticizing Israeli settlements as Republicans accused President Barack Obama of turning his back on the Jewish state.

Lawmakers voted 342-80 Thursday to pass the nonbinding measure that declares unwavering support for Israel. The measure also insists that the United States reject any future actions by the U.N. that are "anti-Israel."

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Obama administration abandoned Israel at a crucial moment. He says it's time to repair the damage done by the U.N.'s "misguided hit job."

Democrats who opposed the measure derided Republicans for distorting the complexities of the Middle East peace process. They also say Obama deserves credit for engineering a security agreement that gives Israel $38 billion in U.S. aid.