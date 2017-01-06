WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BILBAO, Spain — Barcelona's two-year reign of the Copa del Rey is in jeopardy after it lost to a nine-man Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at a packed San Mames Stadium. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TEN--QATAR OPEN

DOHA, Qatar — Top-seeded Andy Murray struggles to pass Nicolas Almagro of Spain 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on a windy and chilly night. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 400 words.

SOC--ENGLISH PREVIEW

LONDON — Within minutes of lifting the FA Cup in May, Louis van Gaal discovered how little the competition factored into the decision on his Manchester United future. Two days later, Van Gaal was booted out, paying the price for failing to secure Champions League qualification by finishing in the top four. It's clear what the priority is now for English Premier League owners like the Glazers. By Rob Harris. SENT: 760 words, photos.

GLF--TIGER'S SCHEDULE

KAPALUA, Hawaii — After playing one tournament in 15 months, Tiger Woods feels good enough to schedule four events in five weeks that cover opposite sides of the country and the world. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 550 words, photo.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Top seed and defending champ Milos Raonic plays Rafael Nadal in the feature quarterfinal at the Brisbane International. Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori also look to advance. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 0900 GMT.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Switzerland, led by Roger Federer, plays France at the Hopman Cup, with the winner to reach Saturday's final against the United States. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1200 GMT.

— TEN--ASB Classic. UPCOMING: 350 words by 0800 GMT.

— TEN--Australia-Match-Fixing — Match-fixing charge surfaces ahead of Australian Open. By John Pye. SENT: 830 words.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

SYDNEY — Pakistan resumes at 271-8 against Australia on the fourth day of the third test, still needing 68 more runs to avoid the follow-on. By Keiran Smith. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Lunch copy expected by 0300 GMT.

— GLF--Maui Musings — New year, old subject: Pace of play on US PGA Tour. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— SKI--WCup-Men's Slalom — Moelgg defies strong winds to claim 1st WCup win in 8 years. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— SKI--Maze's Retirement — Olympic ski champion Tina Maze to reconsider retirement. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 570 words, photo.

