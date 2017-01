After nine straight weeks of increases, long-term US mortgage rates fell this week.

Current avg Last week 52-week high 52-week low 30-year fixed 4.20 percent 4.32 percent 4.32 percent 3.41 percent 15-year fixed 3.44 percent 3.55 percent 3.55 percent 2.72 percent 5-year adjustable 3.33 percent 3.30 percent 3.33 percent 2.68 percent