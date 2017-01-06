Lawyers: Park service still blocking inauguration protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights attorneys in Washington say they'll take the National Park Service to court unless the agency grants permits to groups seeking to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Attorneys representing various groups said Thursday that they will take legal action if the park service doesn't grant permits by Friday.

The park service typically reserves space on and around the National Mall for use by the Presidential Inaugural Committee. But the attorneys representing protesters say the agency has gone too far this time in preventing groups from using public space for First Amendment activities.

They sent a letter on Thursday saying the park service is violating a judge's order by refusing to issue permits.

A park service spokesman says the agency is working on a response to the letter.