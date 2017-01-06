New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|255.40
|257.25
|252.75
|252.95 Down 1.85
|Feb
|254.55
|258.10
|253.15
|253.35 Down 1.90
|Mar
|255.70
|258.85
|253.20
|253.75 Down 1.90
|Apr
|258.35
|258.50
|253.80
|254.15 Down 1.90
|May
|256.20
|259.50
|253.90
|254.50 Down 1.85
|Jun
|254.95 Down 1.80
|Jul
|257.30
|259.95
|254.75
|255.25 Down 1.75
|Aug
|255.60 Down 1.70
|Sep
|257.55
|259.60
|255.50
|255.75 Down 1.65
|Oct
|255.95 Down 1.60
|Nov
|256.05 Down 1.55
|Dec
|257.90
|257.90
|255.60
|256.15 Down 1.50
|Jan
|256.20 Down 1.45
|Feb
|256.25 Down 1.40
|Mar
|257.25
|257.25
|256.25
|256.25 Down 1.40
|Apr
|256.30 Down 1.30
|May
|256.20 Down 1.30
|Jun
|256.10 Down 1.30
|Jul
|256.00 Down 1.30
|Aug
|255.95 Down 1.30
|Sep
|256.90
|256.90
|255.90
|255.90 Down 1.35
|Oct
|255.85 Down 1.35
|Nov
|255.80 Down 1.40
|Dec
|256.90
|256.90
|255.80
|255.80 Down 1.40
|Mar
|255.90 Down 1.40
|May
|255.95 Down 1.40
|Jul
|256.00 Down 1.40
|Sep
|256.05 Down 1.40
|Dec
|256.15 Down 1.40
|Mar
|256.25 Down 1.40
|May
|256.30 Down 1.40
|Jul
|256.35 Down 1.40
|Sep
|256.40 Down 1.40
|Dec
|256.45 Down 1.40
|Mar
|256.50 Down 1.40
|May
|256.55 Down 1.40
|Jul
|256.60 Down 1.40
|Sep
|256.65 Down 1.40
|Dec
|256.70 Down 1.40