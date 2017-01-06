  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2017/01/06 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 255.40 257.25 252.75 252.95 Down 1.85
Feb 254.55 258.10 253.15 253.35 Down 1.90
Mar 255.70 258.85 253.20 253.75 Down 1.90
Apr 258.35 258.50 253.80 254.15 Down 1.90
May 256.20 259.50 253.90 254.50 Down 1.85
Jun 254.95 Down 1.80
Jul 257.30 259.95 254.75 255.25 Down 1.75
Aug 255.60 Down 1.70
Sep 257.55 259.60 255.50 255.75 Down 1.65
Oct 255.95 Down 1.60
Nov 256.05 Down 1.55
Dec 257.90 257.90 255.60 256.15 Down 1.50
Jan 256.20 Down 1.45
Feb 256.25 Down 1.40
Mar 257.25 257.25 256.25 256.25 Down 1.40
Apr 256.30 Down 1.30
May 256.20 Down 1.30
Jun 256.10 Down 1.30
Jul 256.00 Down 1.30
Aug 255.95 Down 1.30
Sep 256.90 256.90 255.90 255.90 Down 1.35
Oct 255.85 Down 1.35
Nov 255.80 Down 1.40
Dec 256.90 256.90 255.80 255.80 Down 1.40
Mar 255.90 Down 1.40
May 255.95 Down 1.40
Jul 256.00 Down 1.40
Sep 256.05 Down 1.40
Dec 256.15 Down 1.40
Mar 256.25 Down 1.40
May 256.30 Down 1.40
Jul 256.35 Down 1.40
Sep 256.40 Down 1.40
Dec 256.45 Down 1.40
Mar 256.50 Down 1.40
May 256.55 Down 1.40
Jul 256.60 Down 1.40
Sep 256.65 Down 1.40
Dec 256.70 Down 1.40