New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|142.00
|145.45
|141.75
|143.75
|Up
|1.95
|May
|144.20
|147.65
|144.15
|146.05
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|146.80
|149.90
|146.45
|148.30
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|148.85
|151.90
|148.55
|150.35
|Up
|1.90
|Dec
|151.60
|154.80
|151.60
|153.30
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|155.90
|156.10
|155.90
|156.10
|Up
|1.90
|May
|157.75
|Up
|1.85
|Jul
|159.35
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|161.00
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|163.45
|Up
|1.95
|Mar
|165.30
|Up
|1.95
|May
|166.30
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|167.50
|Up
|2.15
|Sep
|168.70
|Up
|2.15
|Dec
|169.50
|Up
|2.15