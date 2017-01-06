  1. Home
By Associated Press
2017/01/06 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 142.00 145.45 141.75 143.75 Up 1.95
May 144.20 147.65 144.15 146.05 Up 1.95
Jul 146.80 149.90 146.45 148.30 Up 1.90
Sep 148.85 151.90 148.55 150.35 Up 1.90
Dec 151.60 154.80 151.60 153.30 Up 1.90
Mar 155.90 156.10 155.90 156.10 Up 1.90
May 157.75 Up 1.85
Jul 159.35 Up 1.85
Sep 161.00 Up 1.85
Dec 163.45 Up 1.95
Mar 165.30 Up 1.95
May 166.30 Up 1.95
Jul 167.50 Up 2.15
Sep 168.70 Up 2.15
Dec 169.50 Up 2.15