Ski-run surprise: Lynx stroll past crowds in rare sightings

DENVER (AP) — Some elusive lynx have been parading past awe-struck Colorado residents and visitors this winter, electrifying social media and giving biologists reason to smile.

One of the rare, fluffy-looking cats strolled across the Purgatory resort in southwestern Colorado last week, threading through a crowd of skiers and snowboarders who stopped to take videos.

Two weeks earlier, a pair of lynx loped along a mountain highway just a few feet from Dontje (DON'-yay) Hildebrand's car. Hildebrand says his heart nearly leaped out of his chest when he realized what he was seeing.

Lynx are medium-size cats with broad paws that work like snowshoes, letting them walk across powdery snow.

Only about 50 to 250 live in the wild in Colorado. They're protected under the Endangered Species Act in the contiguous 48 states.