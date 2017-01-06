Police probing whether robber is man who escaped from prison

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating whether a man who escaped from a prison in Rhode Island is the man who attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge.

James Morales, a Cambridge native, escaped Saturday from the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

Cambridge, about 50 miles north of Central Falls, sent a text message alert to residents on Thursday telling them law enforcement was seeking a bank robbery suspect who resembles Morales. The message asked people call 911 if they had information.

Massachusetts state police spokesman David Procopio said a man police believe was Morales tried to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge on Thursday. He said the man passed a note to a teller demanding money but fled without any cash.

Procopio said authorities had not made a definitive identification but the bank robber resembled Morales.

Morales, 35, is a former Army reservist and was being held at Wyatt on charges he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He also was facing child rape charges.

Federal, state and local authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for Morales. They have said he is dangerous and may be armed.

This story has been corrected to show Wyatt Detention Facility is privately run, not a federal prison.