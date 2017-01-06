Men's World Cup Slalom Results

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Results Thursday in a men's World Cup slalom:
1. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 2:00.03 (58.52-1:01.51).
2. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 2:00.75 (58.65-1:02.10).
3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 2:00.80 (58.54-1:02.26).
4. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 2:01.02 (58.54-1:02.48).
5. Michael Matt, Austria, 2:01.34 (58.80-1:02.54).
6. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 2:01.46 (58.51-1:02.95).
7. Dave Ryding, Britain, 2:01.58 (59.05-1:02.53).
8. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 2:01.72 (58.91-1:02.81).
9. Julien Lizeroux, France, 2:01.91 (58.18-1:03.73).
10. Stefano Gross, Italy, 2:02.09 (59.41-1:02.68).
11. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway, 2:02.34 (59.39-1:02.95).
12. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 2:02.46 (59.43-1:03.03).
13. Erik Read, Canada, 2:02.49 (59.28-1:03.21).
14. Jung Dong-Hyun, South Korea, 2:02.62 (59.12-1:03.50).
15. Jonathan Nordbotten, Norway, 2:02.65 (59.55-1:03.10).
16. David Chodounsky, United States, 2:02.71 (59.00-1:03.71).
17. Riccardo Tonetti, Italy, 2:02.72 (59.67-1:03.05).
18. Naoki Yuasa, Japan, 2:02.76 (59.02-1:03.74).
19. Sebastian Holzmann, Germany, 2:02.85 (59.60-1:03.25).
20. Marc Rochat, Switzerland, 2:02.98 (59.37-1:03.61).
21. Linus Strasser, Germany, 2:03.33 (59.48-1:03.85).
22. Adam Zampa, Slovakia, 2:03.44 (59.12-1:04.32).
|World Cup Slalom Standings
|(After four races)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 300 points.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 260.
3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 246.
4. Michael Matt, Austria, 189.
5. Stefano Gross, Italy, 131.
6. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 130.
7. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 126.
8. Dave Ryding, Britain, 112.
9. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 99.
10. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 86.
|Overall World Cup Standings
|(After 15 events)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 753.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 482.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 465.
4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 442.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 303.
6. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 296.
7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 291.
8. Mathieu Faivre, France, 270.
9. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 226.
10. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 220.