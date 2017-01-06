BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-Golden Globes, US

GOLDEN GLOBES ALL-FORMAT COVERAGE ADVISORY

Editors:

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented in 26 film and TV categories by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 8-11p EST at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast live on NBC. Coverage themes this year will include improved diversity and whether "La La Land," ''Manchester By the Sea" and "Moonlight" will continue to build momentum on the way to the Oscars. AP plans full coverage across all formats. Here's more...

TEXT (all times EST)

Runup Stories:

Friday

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES — A preview of Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globes show. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING Friday: 700 words, photos, video.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-BARTENDER — Win or lose, Hollywood's biggest stars will be looking forward to Oscar once again at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. But not THAT Oscar. As longtime bartender in the off-camera green room backstage, Oscar Zuleta has toasted with Sean Connery, been embraced by Tom Hanks, shared a selfie with Jessica Alba. The 48-year-old Beverly Hilton hotel staffer keeps the drinks flowing at the awards circuit's booziest gathering. By Entertainment Writer Ryan Pearson. UPCOMING Friday: 700 words, photos, video.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-AFI LUNCHEON — We catch the first glimmer of Globes weekend glamour at the star-studded AFI awards luncheon. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING Friday: 500 words, photos, video.

Saturday

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-BAFTA — The British film and TV academy hosts a celebrity-soaked afternoon tea to celebrate off Hollywood's award season. By Entertainment Writer Mike Cidoni Lennox. UPCOMING Saturday: 500 words, photos, video.

Sunday Show Stories:

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES — Sunday's Golden Globes are expected to continue "La La Land's" dance to Oscar glory. Damien Chazelle's infectious Los Angeles musical has a leading seven nominations going into the Beverly Hill ceremony, including best picture musical or comedy. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING Sunday: Up to 900 words by the end of the 8-11 p.m. show, beginning with a 400-word laydown moving by noon, photos, video.

This is the evening's running mainbar. The laydown will be updated with a writethru beginning around 6 p.m. with arrivals and other color prior to the show. Further updates with key winners, color and other newsy elements will move throughout the ceremony, beginning with the first presentations at about 8:10 p.m. A wrapup lead will move as soon as the show ends about 11 p.m., followed by a more analytical new approach by Film Writer Lindsey Bahr around 4 a.m. All versions of the mainbar will blend winners (including brief mention of main TV winners), context, perspective, color and buzz, offering a wide-angle view of the evening, which is as much a boozy Hollywood party as it is an award show.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-THE LATEST — We'll employ The Latest fast-filing format to follow all the action, on-camera and off, from arrivals to final credits, blending key winners and color items throughout the evening. The Latest feed will be updated continually beginning at about 6 p.m. by AP reporters located around the Globes venue, including the red carpet, fan bleachers, ballroom table, backstage and an after-party. UPCOMING Sunday: Up to 2,000 words, photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-LIST — Running list of winners, to be updated every three to five awards, rearranged each time in order of significance. UPCOMING Sunday: About 400 words by 11 p.m., photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-TV — A look at the winners and losers in the Globes' TV categories. Updates planned midway through the ceremony and again at its conclusion. By Television Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING Sunday: About 600 words by 11:30 p.m., photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-STREEP — Meryl Streep accepts this year's Cecil B. DeMille honorary award. By Entrtainment Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING Sunday: About 300 words by 10:30 p.m., photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-FASHION — Who's wearing whom on the red carpet and did it work. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMIN Sunday: About 600 words by 8 p.m., with another update by 9 p.m., photos, a photo gallery and video. A winners and losers list will run for the overnight cycle.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-TV REVIEW — How the party worked on television. By Television Writer Frazier Moore. UPCOMING Sunday: About 600 words by 11:30 p.m., with photos. A list of winners and losers on the show will move for the overnight cycle.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-(KEYWORD) — Separates on merits of about 200-300 words each on the film drama and comedy acting winners, and the foreign film winner. These items will expand on the quick treatment given the winners in The Latest, providing acceptance and perhaps later backstage quotes, as well as added context and background. Also possible are separates on spontaneous developments throughout the show as warranted. With photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-MOMENTS — A collection of show vignettes we'll be talking about on Monday morning. By Entertainment Writers Jocelyn Noveck and Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Monday: About 600 words by 1 a.m., photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-NOTEBOOK: A chunky collection of colorful behind-the-scenes blurbs from the star-studded Beverly Hilton ballroom. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING Monday: About 500 words by 4 a.m., photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-RATINGS: A look at the show's overnight ratings on Monday afternoon compared to previous years. UPCOMING Monday: About 200 words by 3 p.m., photos.

— BC-US--GOLDEN GLOBES-(KEYWORD): Possible water-cooler story on merits about what's trending from the show on the morning after. UPCOMING Monday: About 600 words by 5 p.m., photos, video.

PHOTOS (all times EST)

Coverage: AP Invision will provide complete coverage of the Golden Globes that includes the red carpet, the ballroom, the pressroom and various after-parties, including InStyle/Warner Bros., HBO, NBC Universal, The Weinstein Company/Netflix, FOX and Amazon. A continuous selection of photos will be made available on PhotoStream beginning at about 6 p.m. with arrivals. Additional imagery will be available on the AP Images website. There are no restrictions on this content.

VIDEO (all times EST)

Coverage: Video will move setup/scene and first red carpet arrivals on our Global Video Wire (GVW) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 (0000 GMT Jan. 11). Fashion highlights are expected at approximately 9:30pm, arrivals highlights are expected at approximately 10:30pm, show highlights are expected at approximately 11:30pm (please adhere to Globes show restrictions in scripts,) and backstage reaction will move at approximately 01:30 am on Jan. 9. Online video customers will get a recap of who won and the night's main story lines by 1 a.m. (0600 GMT Jan. 9).

RADIO

Coverage: BNC will pull sound from telecast. Cuts and wraps will be filed to AP Radio affiliates after telecast and for morning drive.

INTERACTIVES and GRAPHICS

Data visualizations for the 74th Annual Golden Globes will feature a breakdown of the top nominees for 2016 for movies and TV shows, and which films and TV shows received the most nominations.

SOCIAL MEDIA

AP will tweet updates from the @AP and @APEntertainment Twitter accounts, and will post related content to the AP Facebook and Google Plus pages. AP journalists will also be tweeting text, photos and video from the Globes on their individual accounts, some of which will be retweeted on the AP accounts.

The AP.