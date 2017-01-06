Woods adds Dubai to complete busy start to the year

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — After one tournament in 15 months, Tiger Woods feels good enough to schedule four events in five weeks that cover opposite sides of the country and the world.

Woods filled out the rest of his early schedule Thursday by saying he would return to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

He had not played for 15 months because of two back surgeries until he returned last month in the Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge. He finished 15th in a 17-man field.

Woods will make his 2017 debut at Torrey Pines on Jan. 26-29, then cross 12 time zones to play in Dubai. After a week off, he will return to California for the Genesis Open at Riviera, then head to Florida for the Honda Classic.