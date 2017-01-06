BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Jan. 6

Economic reports are due out today on the job market, factory orders and the trade deficit.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Stanley Black & Decker scores Craftsman

Stanley Black & Decker rose after troubled retailer Sears agreed to sell the Craftsman tool brand to the company.

CENTERPIECE

Cooling housing market

A hot, years-long housing market recovery will cool a bit in 2017 as higher home prices and mortgage rates create a tougher barrier for buyers.

STORY STOCKS

Macy's (M)

General Growth Properties (GGP)

Sears (SHLD)

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Kohl's (KSS)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Amazon (AMZN)

Resources Connection (RECN)

FUND FOCUS

American Funds Capital World Bond (CWBFX)

The fund has struggled during difficult markets, and Morningstar says that in 2016, a cautious approach to risk meant it bought in "middling" returns.

