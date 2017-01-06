Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is 'red line'

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's government spokesman has warned of "catastrophic" repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem.

Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press on Thursday that such a move could affect relations between the U.S. and regional allies, including pro-Western Jordan.

Momani says an embassy move would be a "red line" for Jordan and "inflame the Islamic and Arab streets."

Jordan serves as custodian of a major Islamic shrine in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and annexed to its capital. The Palestinians seek a capital in east Jerusalem.

The future of the city would be central to any renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Most countries, including the United States, maintain embassies in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.