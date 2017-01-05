Israeli police question Netanyahu again over graft suspicion

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time over corruption allegations.

Israeli media reported that police investigators arrived on Thursday evening at Netanyahu's official residence to grill him on suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters. Investigators had questioned Netanyahu on Monday for more than three hours.

Israel's Justice Ministry has said Netanyahu is being questioned "on suspicion of receiving benefits from business people."

Israel's Channel 2 TV has said that Netanyahu accepted "favors" from businessmen in Israel and abroad and that he is the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.

Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing. He has portrayed the investigation as a witch hunt by a hostile media against him and his family.