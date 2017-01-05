Uganda opposition members ask ICC to investigate killings

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A group of opposition members in Uganda's parliament has petitioned the International Criminal Court to investigate the killing of dozens of people in clashes between a traditional king's guards and security forces in November.

The petition asks the ICC to investigate President Yoweri Museveni as the leader of Uganda's armed forces, as well as officials who commanded the army and police to attack the palace of King Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Kingdom of Rwenzururu.

The government says the attack came after royal guards killed 14 police officers in the district of Kasese, which borders Congo.

The government has said 62 were killed in the clashes. Mumbere has since been arrested and faces murder charges.

The ICC wrote to the parliament members this week acknowledging the receipt of the petition.