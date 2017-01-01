A secret flower viewing spot in Yilan - Leawood Bridge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The winter in Northern Taiwan is always cold and wet, but surprisingly sea of flowers can still be seen in Yilan.

The sea of cosmos blossom near Yilan's Leawood Bridge is now one of the most popular spots for the local residents and visitors from other cities, as the sea of flowers and the beautiful bridge make a beautiful winter scene.

The sea of flowers was sowed by Yilan City Office during the fallow season, and up to 3.5 hectares of flowers swaying in the wind during the flowering season, which is expected to last until the Lunar New Year.

According to the mayor, Yilan's Leawood bridge was named after Leawood city of Kansas after the two cities became sister cities in 1989. The city government is planning to send a delegation to the American city in May to promote a mutual cooperation on tourism.