Wind, snow blocks airport, cuts power in northern Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Strong winds and snow in Poland have delayed flights, cut power lines and flooded some farmland in the north and led to traffic accidents in central and southern regions.

Winds of up to 70 kph (44 mph) hit northern Poland late Wednesday and continued into Thursday, before abating.

Some flights to and from Gdansk airport were rerouted or delayed because of snow and ice covering the runway.

Some 6,000 households in the north were without electricity early Thursday after falling trees cut power lines. Storm waves flooded low farmland in the Gdansk area.

Part of a highway near the central city of Lodz was closed following four accidents on the snow-covered surface, while three trucks piled up on a slippery road in the Wroclaw region, in the southwest.