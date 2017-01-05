Government pledges to nurture more sports talent

President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday met with Taiwanese ultramarathon runner Tommy Chen, and stated that it is one of the government’s priorities to nurture the next generation of professional sports talent.

President Tsai said while congratulating Chen for winning the 2016 4 Deserts Race Series title, that the government appreciates the value of sport as it helps enhance a sense of community in the society, adding that she is grateful for people like Tommy Chen and other professional athletes who have worked so hard to bring honor to this nation, and brought the country together.

Tommy Chen in December won the championship for the 2016 4 Deserts Race Series, an annual series of four 250-kilometer races across the deserts around the globe.

The series is widely recognized as the most prestigious outdoor footrace in the world.

President Tsai said during the meeting that the government is endeavor to nurture local sports talent, and has pledged to support and foster sporting talent among the youth to maximize the nation’s sports potential.