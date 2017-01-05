Photo of the day: THSR celebrates 10th anniversary

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Today marks the tenth anniversary of Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR), having first opened for service on Jan. 5, 2007.

On Dec. 4 of last year, THSR exceeded the 400 million passenger mark, and has become the main mode of long-distance public transportation in the western corridor.

THSR held an Anniversary Ceremony this afternoon at the company's operations center in Taoyuan, with Premier Lin Chuan and the Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan in attendance to celebrate the momentous day.