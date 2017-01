Taipei (Taiwan News) -- After the popular spot "the Center of the Water" (水中央) in Ba-Yien Village in New Taipei's Jinshan District was shut down, tourists have found a new attraction in Tamshui. With the pond providing a mirror effect with the tree and sky above like Ba-Yien, this "Tamshui version has gone viral recently. Many tourists now flock to the area to see the breathtaking scenery.