Taiwanese popcorn chicken the most popular street food: survey

Taiwanese popcorn fried chicken has topped the chart to become the most popular night market delicacy in Taiwan, according to the nation’s leading travel website ezTravel’s latest survey.

Taiwan has been known for its wide array of traditional snacks and street foods, with Taiwanese-style fried chicken, oyster omelet and bubble milk tea being some of the most famous and popular night market delicacies.

Travel website ezTravel on Thursday released its annual survey, showing the top 10 most popular street food in Taiwan, in which Taiwanese popcorn fried chicken has topped the chart the first time, taking out regular winners such as Taiwanese fried chicken and stinky tofu to become the favorite street food in Taiwan.

According to the website, deep fried foods have always been popular among street food lovers due to their crunchy and savory flavors. Popcorn fried chicken, stinky tofu, and sweet potato balls have always been on the regular favorites list.

Top 10 most popular night market delicacies in Taiwan

1. Taiwanese popcorn chicken

2. Taiwanese-style fried chicken

3. Bubble milk tea

4. Oyster omelet

5. Stinky tofu

6. Papaya milk smoothie

7. Mango shaved ice

8. Oyster and braised intestine vermicelli

9. Taiwanese sausage with sticky rice bun

10. Deep fried sweet potato balls