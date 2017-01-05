Stormy weather causes flooding along German Baltic coast

BERLIN (AP) — Stormy weather has led to flooding along Germany's Baltic Sea coast and caused some damage to seaside promenades.

There was no word of any injuries in the flooding Wednesday night, and the water was receding along the coast on Thursday morning.

However, Jurgen Holfert of Germany's Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography said that "it was the strongest storm surge since 2006," news agency dpa reported.

Flooding was reported from Flensburg at the western end of Germany's Baltic coast to Usedom island on the Polish border. On Usedom, seaside snack stands were washed away and seaside promenades damaged.