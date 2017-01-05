US, Chinese carriers may prowl same waters in January

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Nimitz-class supercarrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) Strike Group is steaming toward the South China Sea where China's aircraft carrier the CV-16 Liaoning is currently performing exercises.

The Carrier Strike Group will be accompanied by the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG-108).

The Navy said the strike group will focus on maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts, conducting exercises with partner nations in the western Pacific and Indian oceans.

The ship will replace the USS Ronald Reagan, which will be returning for repairs. CCTV has recently reported that it targeted the supercarrier with anti-ship DF-21D missiles while the ship was patrolling he South China Sea after the Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in July.

Meanwhile, China's sole extant aircraft carrier, the CV-16 Liaoning, a recently refurbished Soviet-built vessel, sailed through international waters east of Taiwan on Dec. 26 to conduct exercises in the South China Sea. The Liaoning is expected pass through the Taiwan Strait on its way back to its home port in Qingdao, thus completing its first circumnavigation of Taiwan some time before the Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year.

Neither side is officially stating precisely when their respective carriers will be present in the South China Sea, but the two rival carrier groups could be simultaneously patrolling the region at the time of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said in a news release that any discussion of the time and course of the aircraft carrier's return journey would be pure "speculation" and therefore it declined to comment. The ministry said that it will continue to surveil the movements of the aircraft carrier and respond accordingly.

If the two carriers were to go toe-to-toe in a battle, the key would be the fixed wing fighter jet match up. The USS Carl Vinson has the capability to carry a maximum of 90 aircraft, most of which include McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 strike fighters. At roughly half the size of its American rival, the CV-16 Liaoning can only carry a total of 24 J-15 fighter jets and 12 helicopters.



Prototype J-15 testing operations on Liaoning. (Wikimedia Commons)

When it comes down to the two jets in a dogfight, the J-15 Flying Shark, a Chinese version of the Sukhoi Su-33, on paper has a faster top speed, longer range, service ceiling, and a rate of climb than the F/A Super Hornet. However as the J-15 would be launching from a ramp without the assistance of catapults as seen on American carriers, it would be severely limited in terms the number of missiles it could carry per sortie compared to the Super Hornets.



F/A-18 Super Hornet launched off a carrier with a steam catapult. (Wikimedia Commons)