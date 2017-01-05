Six legislators to accompany Tsai on the upcoming visit to Latin America

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Six legislators from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), People First Party (PFP), and New Power Party (NPP) will accompany President Tsai Ing-wen on her upcoming state visit to the four Latin American nations later this week, according to the Presidential Office announcement.

Tsai is slated to take off for a 9-day visit between January 7 and 15 to four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in Central America – Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras, with stopovers in the U.S. cities of Houston and San Francisco.

This will be Tsai’s second state visit, after she went to Panama and Paraguay for her first ever overseas trip as president in June.

According to the itinerary released by the Presidential Office Wednesday, the president will be accompanied by a delegation of six legislators from the DPP, PFP, and NPP. The Kuomintang (KMT), on the other hand, will not be sending any delegates to participate in the forthcoming trip.

The delegation includes DPP legislators Yu Wang-ju, Chen Ming-wen, Pasuya Yao, Chuang Ruei-hsiung; NPP’s Hung Tzu-yung; and PFP’s Chou Chen Hsiu-hsia.

The itinerary showed that bilateral meetings between Tsai and the heads of state of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have been scheduled, while meeting with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been left out of the itinerary, sparking speculation about the nature of relations between the two countries.

Presidential spokesman Alex Huang said yesterday that a private meeting between Tsai and Ortega will certainly be arranged, while the exact timing will be announced later when it is finalized.