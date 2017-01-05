Pot to be smoked at POTUS inauguration

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A group advocating the legalization of marijuana is going to offer thousands of free joints to the crowd at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan 20.

Adam Eidinger, founder of the pro-marijuana organization DCMJ, announced on his group's Facebook page that he and group members will gather on the west side of Dupont circle and parade down to the National Mall, handing out 4,200 joints to the crowd along the way. Then, at 4 minutes and 20 seconds into his speech (420 is a code-term that refers to the consumption of cannabis), they plan to light up, "unless President Trump comes out now in support of full cannabis legalization in all 50 States and DC!"

Eidinger and his group successfully campaigned to legalize marijuana in Washington D.C. in passing Initiative 71. This initiative made it legal for any person to carry up to two ounces of marijuana in the District of Columbia, but it can only be gifted, selling it is illegal.

However, consuming marijuana on federal property is illegal, so Eidinger is warning protesters that they smoke at their own risk.

The DCMJ's goal is to send a message that the federal government should legalize marijuana:

"We legalized cannabis in Washington, DC and we are not going to let anyone take that away from us! This is an outreach opportunity to show President Trump's supporters we are the marijuana majority! Join us for smokin' fun time!"

Trump has thus far been mum on the issue, but Eidinger and other pot proponents are concerned about the stance attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama will take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalization.

In a Senate drug hearing held in April 2016, Sessions said that "We need grown-ups in charge in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized, it ought not to be minimized, that it's in fact a very real danger."