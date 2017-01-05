  1. Home
Top selling vehicles in the US in 2016

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2017/01/05 06:19

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks hit a record in 2016, totaling 17.55 million.

Automakers released December and full-year sales on Wednesday. These were the top selling vehicles in the U.S. last year, the number sold and the percent change from 2015.

Vehicle Total 2016 sales Percent change from 2015
Ford F-Series 820,799 5.2 percent
Chevrolet Silverado 574,876 -4.3 percent
Ram 489,418 8.7 percent
Toyota Camry 388,616 -9.5 percent
Honda Civic 366,927 9.4 percent
Toyota Corolla 360,483 -0.8 percent
Honda CR-V 357,335 3.4 percent
Toyota RAV4 352,139 11.6 percent
Honda Accord 345,225 -2.9 percent
Nissan Rogue 329,904 14.9 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.