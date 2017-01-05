Alcoa Corp. to permanently close Suriname refinery and mines

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Alcoa Corp. says it will permanently close the alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname that used to be pillars of the economy in the South American nation.

Alcoa halted operations at the refinery and mines in November 2015 and the company said Wednesday that only a handful of employees remain to maintain the site.

The company said it would continue to operate the Afobaka hydroelectric facility, which supplied power to the refinery. Officials in Suriname have said the state intends to acquire it.

The halting of refinery operations was a major blow to the economy of a country that has been struggling with lower prices for its commodity exports and high inflation. U.S.-based Alcoa has been shrinking its aluminum business, which has been hurt by lower prices.