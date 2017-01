ATP Chennai Open Results

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Results Wednesday from the $447,480 (WT250) Chennai Open at the SDAT Tennis Stadium

Singles Second Round

Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, def. Marin Cilic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-2, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. ;Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Konstantin Kravchuk and Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Steve Darcis, Belgium, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-4, 0-6, 10-8.

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan, India, def. Leander Paes, India, and Andre Sa, Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni (2), Argentina, def. Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Sijlestrom, Sweden, 7-5, 7-6 (5).