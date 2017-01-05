US ski team: Lindsey Vonn could return to WCup next week

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The Alpine director of the U.S. ski team says Lindsey Vonn could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm.

Patrick Riml tells The Associated Press that Vonn has resumed ski training in Colorado this week and that she plans to travel to Europe at the weekend.

A downhill and a combined event are scheduled for Altenmarkt-Zauchensee on Jan. 14-15, with more speed races coming up in Germany and Italy ahead of the Feb. 6-19 world championships in Switzerland.

Riml says "maybe she needs more training, maybe she feels confident ... We are hoping that she comes back rather sooner than later, maybe it's Altenmarkt, maybe it's Garmisch, maybe it's Cortina."

The four-time overall champion, who broke her right arm in a crash while training in Colorado in November, hasn't raced since February 2016.