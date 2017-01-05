BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Jan. 5

TODAY

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Monsanto report their quarterly results, and payroll processor ADP releases its monthly survey of hiring by private U.S. companies.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Exxon, Tillerson cut ties

Exxon Mobil and Rex Tillerson are severing ties with a $180 million retirement package one week before the Senate confirmation hearing for his nomination for secretary of state.

CENTERPIECE

Wearable gadgets struggle

Neither the holiday season nor New Year's fitness resolutions seem to be helping wearable gadgets break into the mainstream.

STORY STOCKS

General Motors (GM)

Gap (GPS)

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

UniFirst (UNF)

Hess (HES)

Hertz (HTZ)

Advisory Board (ABCO)

FUND FOCUS

Janus Short-Term Bond (JSHAX)

The fund has brought in strong returns in recent years, but after the departure of its lead manager and other key personnel, Morningstar says "it remains to be seen" how well the fund will do.

