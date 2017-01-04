'No saints' among 60 killed in Brazil prisons, governor says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The governor of a northern Brazilian state is under fire for prison riots in which 60 inmates died.

Brazil's bar association is suing the Amazonas state government, accusing it of negligence and a judge has given Gov. Jose Melo 72 hours to respond to the accusation.

Brazil's national justice minister says Melo's government knew there was a rising risk of prison riots.

Melo insists his administration is doing what's needed to avoid more mass killings.

In an interview with CBN radio on Wednesday, Melo says those who died "were no saints. They were rapists, killers."

Four prisons in the state saw riots Sunday and Monday. At least 184 inmates escaped.