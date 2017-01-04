Austrian skier Huetter out for season with knee injury

SAALBACH, Austria (AP) — The Austrian ski federation says Cornelia Huetter will miss the rest of the Alpine skiing season after tearing her ACL and damaging the meniscus in her right knee during a training crash Wednesday.

Huetter says "the diagnosis is a huge shock to me. I have never had a severe injury. This is new hurdle for me but I will take it well for sure."

The Austrian, who has one World Cup win and 10 podiums, had her best result this season by finishing runner-up to Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia in a downhill in Val d'Isere, France, last month.

Huetter became the third prominent member of the Austrian women's ski team after Eva-Maria Brem and Carmen Thalmann to be ruled out of the Feb. 6-19 world championships.