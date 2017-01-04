  1. Home
The Latest: Court reviews procedures before Roof sentencing

By Associated Press
2017/01/04 22:35

John Johnson pays his respects at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Johnson was visiting from Ocean City, Md., and made the church a destination for the day. "We just came to pay our respects," he said, "I feel like we had to do something." Dylann Roof went into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015, sat through a 45-minute Bible study in the fellowship hall, then fired 77 shots. After a judge ruled Monday that Roof is competent to represent himself, the same jury that last month unanimously found him guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at the church will return to court to begin contemplating his punishment. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)

FILE - This undated photo that appeared on Lastrhodesian.com, a website investigated by the FBI in connection with Dylann Roof, shows him posing for a photo holding a Confederate flag. Roof, who would later admit he wanted to start a race war, fatally shot eight black worshippers and their pastor at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The following week, Obama delivered the eulogy for the slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney, speaking about the symbolism of the Confederate flag and how racial bias infects everyday life. (Lastrhodesian.com via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the federal sentencing of Dylann Roof in the deaths of nine people at a South Carolina church (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Attorneys are discussing an order that governs how convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof can move around the courtroom while he represents himself at his federal sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel says it's important prosecutors and Roof "are on the same playing field" in terms of how the jury views their roles in the courtroom.

The same 12-member jury that last month found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges returns to court Wednesday to begin mulling if he should get the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison.

The 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

___

5:50 a.m.

The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment.

The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

After a daylong hearing Monday, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.